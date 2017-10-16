NUJ Tasks Govs On Development

Vice President, South-South zone of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Edward Ogude has charged state governments to deepen the achievements so far recorded in their various states in order to ensure rapid socio-economic development of the states.

Ogude stated this recently in Port Harcourt in an interview with journalists shortly after the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) 2017 annual conference.

He said almost two years after coming to power, most of the governors had recorded significant achievements, especially in the areas of security, job creation, road construction and rehabititation, agriculture, education, health and youth empowerment, among others.

He maintained that since the country had gotten to a crossroads, in its economy planning it was imperative for all states to ensure that they propelled worthy turning-point for their states and the country at large.

Ogude said, “Indeed, the journey so far has been challenging, demands are increasing by day and the resources available keep shrinking. We have the individual and collective responsibility of moving our dear states forward, despite what it takes”.

According to him, the second quarters of this dispensation would review the progress so far made on key policy issues with a view to identifying problems and challenges bedeviling their states for lasting solution.

“It is also aimed at developing basic framework for peer review mechanism, monitoring and evaluation as well as sharing key governance initiatives and actions in some states in Nigeria,” he added.

Bethel Sam Toby