…New MoU ‘Il Tackle Insecurity – Monarch

By The Tide -
0
136

A traditional ruler in Egi Clan, HRH  Azubuike Odum Dibia has described the renegotiated, Memorandum of Undertanding (MoU) signed between Total Exploration Production Nigeria, (TEPNG) and Egi clan as a panacea to tackling insecurity in the area.
Eze Odum Dibia who is the ochoha and  Paramount Ruler of Oboburu  Community in Egi clan  disclosed  this  during a chat with newsmen in  Port Harcourt shortly after the signing  of the MoU.
He said the new MoU was all encompassing as it represents the  interest of all stakeholders in Egi clan.
The Monarch decried the prevalent  insecurity that halted the existing peace in the area stating that such security threats was  uncalled for. He called on all stakeholders in Egi to embrace  the peace process in the areas,  and work towards sustainable development of Egi  clan.
According to the Monarch, the content and letters of the MoU can  only yield positive  result  in an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence among the MoU partners.
Eze Odum Dibia who is also the secretary, Egi Oil/Gas host communities, commended the negotiators of the  MoU and the  management of TENPNG for the understanding during the processes of deliberations.
He called on  the youth in the area  to  key into  the new MoU process to develop their human capital and make themselves meaningful contributors to societal development.
He promised to work with other stakeholders  to promote peace in Oboburu community and Egi clan in general.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR