…New MoU ‘Il Tackle Insecurity – Monarch

A traditional ruler in Egi Clan, HRH Azubuike Odum Dibia has described the renegotiated, Memorandum of Undertanding (MoU) signed between Total Exploration Production Nigeria, (TEPNG) and Egi clan as a panacea to tackling insecurity in the area.

Eze Odum Dibia who is the ochoha and Paramount Ruler of Oboburu Community in Egi clan disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt shortly after the signing of the MoU.

He said the new MoU was all encompassing as it represents the interest of all stakeholders in Egi clan.

The Monarch decried the prevalent insecurity that halted the existing peace in the area stating that such security threats was uncalled for. He called on all stakeholders in Egi to embrace the peace process in the areas, and work towards sustainable development of Egi clan.

According to the Monarch, the content and letters of the MoU can only yield positive result in an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence among the MoU partners.

Eze Odum Dibia who is also the secretary, Egi Oil/Gas host communities, commended the negotiators of the MoU and the management of TENPNG for the understanding during the processes of deliberations.

He called on the youth in the area to key into the new MoU process to develop their human capital and make themselves meaningful contributors to societal development.

He promised to work with other stakeholders to promote peace in Oboburu community and Egi clan in general.