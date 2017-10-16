Militants Move To Stop Oil Production …Over Buhari’s Special Focus On North

A coalition of agitators in the Niger Delta has warned that it has mobilised forces to bring to a halt further oil exploration and production from the region any moment from now.

The groups – Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders (NDRC); and 21st Century Youth of Niger Delta (21CYND) – said that their decision followed the disturbing disclosures by Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu of monumental corruption in the Maikanti Baru-led Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as well as the scandalous revelation by the World Bank that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the global financial institution to concentrate development efforts in northern Nigeria.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Izon Ebi, the coalition also expressed displeasure with the Federal Government over its purported delay strategies in the implementation of special development initiatives as part of measures to pacify the region, coupled with the calculated attempt to use Operation Crocodile Smile II to put a damper on the implementation of the agreement reached with the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

The statement read, “The current revelation of the World Bank and the present NNPC scandal have given us no choice but to activate our digital strike team to swing into action to stop further production and exportation of oil from the Niger Delta.”

“We are galvanised by the fact that Buhari has made it clear that this present administration is for the North only, without putting into cognizance that 90 per cent of the resources that sustain this nation is from the Niger Delta.

“We want to warn that this deliberate provocation and intimidation by the northern oppressors to provoke the Niger Delta people would be counterproductive because we are going to resist them with the last drop of our blood and a devastating response,” the coalition cautioned.

Ebi emphasized the coalition’s determination “To start attacks on all oil infrastructures,” saying, “We would not allow our resources to be used to fund only the North and intimidate us, rather than developing the Niger Delta deprived of its God-given resources since 1958.

“The antics of their divide and rule tactics would never work again in the Niger Delta in this 21st century because the world and all honest Nigerians have seen the insensitivity and insincerity of the Federal Government after the adoption of the 16-point agenda of PANDEF on the 3rd of August, 2017.

“It is still very fresh in our minds the betrayal of Major Isaac Adaka Boro to keep Nigeria one; the killing of environmental rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni 9 and the dehumanization of their bodies with acid; and the genocide in Odi and Gbaramatu kingdoms,” the coalition asserted.

The coalition warned that, “We, the NDRC and the 21st Century Youth and all affiliate organizations are determined to prove to the world that we are not cowards. The military operation called ‘Operation Crocodile Smile II’ that is currently going on in the Niger Delta would not deter us neither would we be intimidated because the current agitators have succeeded in taking the struggle from analogue to digital.”

The agitators added: “We have successfully proven to our oppressors before the ceasefire that we have the capacity to stop the flow of our God-given resources as our clamour and fight is for equity and justice.”

The statement stressed, “We have also succeeded in educating our brothers that we do not have any problem with the military because the military are victims of the northern political elite’s conspiracy because of our God-given resources.”

The coalition, which had declared a ceasefire after the Federal Government and PANDEF met August 3, in Abuja, asserted, “We, therefore, want to warn the Federal Government that the deliberate provocation of the ‘Operation Crocodile Smile II’ in the Niger Delta is a waste of time.

“We know our targets, and no Niger Delta youth of this 21st century would be seen in the old fashion. We want to use this medium to advise our elders and leaders of the Niger Delta that the 21st century generation would not make the mistake our fathers made that have portrayed them as cowards, as if the Fulani and Islamic jihadists have conquered the Niger Delta.

“We want to warn that the planned Islamisation strategy by this present government would be resisted with the last drop of our blood in this 21st century. We advise our brothers to be calm and steadfast, and avoid any confrontation with the Army because we, the 21st Century Youth and other agitators have the ability to stop the flow of our oil in our backyards.

“Our grievances and agitations are genuine and nobody can or would be able to intimidate us with whatever military operations because we already know their aims and objectives.

“We want to warn that we are closely watching their actions and inactions, and would respond at the appropriate time as we still believe in the eminent members of the PANDEF that persuaded us to ceasefire for sincere dialogue, for lasting peace for the rich, but impoverished people of the Niger Delta,” the merger group added.

Ebi warned: “If our understanding and sincerity is taken for granted, it means we would have no choice but to prove that we are not cowards, and we would start implementing our next line of action for ‘Operation Zero Barrel of Oil in the Niger Delta’ because enough is enough.”