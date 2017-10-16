Lawmaker Hails Reps’ Revisit Of Devolution Of Powers

A member of the House of Representatives. Sergius Ogun (Edo-PDP), says the House’s decision to revisit the devolution of powers and the Land Use Act was a wake-up call to all South-South lawmakers.

Ogun told newsmen last Saturday in Abuja that should the two issues scale through, agitations over them would be over in the country.

The lawmaker, who represents Esan North-East and Esan South-East Federal Constituency of Edo, claimed that the two items failed earlier because the South-South lawmakers did not do their home work very well.

He said that the decision to bring the amendments to the table was a call for action, which must not fail again.

Ogun also said that states should be allowed to take responsibility for the things that affected them directly and cited roads as example.

He added that the fact that many disagreed with National Assembly on so many issues had begun to cast aspersions on the credibility of Nigeria’s elections.

Ogun said that if there was a credible process of elections, people would not doubt their representatives.

On resource control, he said, the north would never agree to it until crude oil is found in the region.

He added that Nigeria was so blessed but needed to look outside and beyond the oil.