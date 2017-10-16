Kalabari Students Promise To Promote Unity

The newly elected executive of the Federated Union of Kalabari Students (FKS) worldwide has pledged to promote the unity of this union.

The new President of the union, Alex Abasak Mpapamieri who said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after it’s election and subsequent inauguration in Port Harcourt said that all interests within the union will be harmonised with the view to ensuring that Kalabari students speak with one voice.

Mpapamieri also said that the new executive will give more attention to the welfare of Kalabari students, adding hat the union will ensure the regular payment of bursary to its members, while a transport scheme for members will also be evolved and described the process which led to his election as free and fair.

Also speaking, the senate president, Federated Union of Kalabari Students (FUKS) Mr. Pleasant Amachree said that the position of the union president this time around was zoned to the Rivers State University as well as Asari-Toru Local Government Area.

He said that the new president has met all the conditions stipulated by the electoral commission and addressed all Kalabari students to give their support to the new executive to enable it succeeded.

Also speaking, the outgone Secretary General of the Union, Comrade Minaibi Nathaniel commended the delegates for their massive turn out for the election.

Nathaniel also advised the new executive to work towards the promotion of interest of Kalabari students.

It would be recalled that apart from the office of the president that was contested for, all other positions were returned unopposed.

Those who emerged as unopposed are Owuko Gold, Vice President, Fortune Nathaniel, Secretary, Elmora Briggs, Welfare Secretary and Otobo Victoria Boma, Assistant Secretary.

The rest are, Fenibo I. Martins, Financial Secretary, Senibo Nadia, Assistant Financial Secretary, Ikniko Dikibujiri, Treasurer and George Sotonge, Chief Auditor.

Also elected are; Iyenemi Ben Taylor, Public Relations Officer, Ekine Hope, Auditor, LongJohn Ibiene, Director of Transport, Sukuye T. Ikrirubo, Provost and Seipiribo Dagogo, Director of Socials.