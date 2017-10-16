Help Revamp Destinies Of Youth – Banigo

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called on the women wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria to help revamp the destinies of the youths.

Dr. Banigo made this call when members of the Rivers State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) paid her a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

According to the deputy governor the Bible says the old men shall dream dreams, while the young ones shall see vision but contrary to what the Bible says our young people are not seeing visions anymore, because the enemy has eaten deep into destinies, this is why some youths are restive and are involved in cultism and violent crimes.

”As women we have to revamp the destinies of our young ones, we have lived our lives and our heart passions now should be how to make the next generation better than us”, she enthused.

Banigo commended the women for coming together from different denominations to propagate the gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ, stressing that Governor Wike believes strongly in the unity of Christians and that is why he built the Ecumenical Centre as a physical symbol.

She said our Lord Jesus Christ has a special place for women, that is why he first appeared to women after His resurrection and urged them to win more souls for Christ because the rapture is fast approaching.

In her remarks, Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of WOWICAN, Dame Belema Wilcox said the women wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria is to hold a national convention in Rivers State between the 19th and 22nd of October 2017, which about 2,500 women are expected to attend across the nation.