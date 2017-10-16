Go Round FC To Play NPFL Next Season

A 4-0 bashing of already relegated First Bank FC from Lagos ensured Go Round FC will play Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL football next season.

Shadrack Oghale got a brace and there was one goal each from Ekunta Etenfa and Nelson Esor to wrap up victory for Go Round FC.

But promotion to the NPFL would not come until Bayelsa United fail to win at Osogbo so when Chinedu Emmanuel scored in the 68th minute and the game subsequently ended 1-0 in favour of Osun United, it was time to party at Omoku.

Coach of First Bank, ex International, Lukman Oshun said his players were demotivated having already been relegated and it was difficult to lift up their spirits.

“You know before now, the team was already relegated and the players were dejected. There was nothing they can do more than what they did today,” Oshun said.

Go Round FC captain, Nelson Esor described it as a difficult game and season but was relieved it was eventually over with the promotion.

“I’m so happy. Too many joys in my heart. We started the league like underdogs.

“At the start of the season I told you we would take every game as it comes and today we have made the people of Rivers State proud. We have made the president of the club proud and we have made our selves proud by getting a ticket to the NPFL. We give glory to God,” Esor said.