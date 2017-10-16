Firm To Partner Foreign Investors On Oil, Gas Dev

Determined to enhance the Rivers State economy and generate wealth among indigenes an indigenous oil firm Belema Oil Producing Nigeria limited (BOPN) has stated its willingness to partner with foreign investors with a view to advancing technology in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

Founder and President, BOPN, Mr Jack-Rich Tein Jnr, made this known in his address during the visit of the Deputy Conaclian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr James Canadian who paid him a courtesy visit to his office recently.

Tein stated that he was determined to change the negative reports portraying Rivers State as unsafe, saying that in reality the state is safe for local and international investors.

According to him, “all those operating in the state have at one point in time told one the state is not safe, but I said no Ever since I came in, the communities around our operations have been friendly. The youths within our operating areas have been very friendly”. He noted that Governor Nyesom Wike had also expressed his happiness and support to the company and had asked them to create an enabling environment for business to thrive, stressing, “my vision is to ensure that the manner at which they look at Rivers State, Port Harcourt changed ..we are happy to say that we will be very okay to partner with investors from Canada to come in and form strategic alliance with Belema Oil.

He emphasized that Belema Oil was committed to the welfare of their host communities saying, “we have created what we call the Belema Model. The Belema Model is to enable the local communities to be able to put together what they really want through the guidance of our technical personnel to guide them through that where they can make wealth for themselves”. On his part, the Deputy Canadian Ambassador, James Christoff assured that Canada would explore every business opportunity for the mutual benefit of Belema Oil and Canadian investors.

Tonye Nria-Dappa