Firm Lists 2.17bn Mutual Funds On Stock Exchange

Coronation Asset Management, a subsidiary of Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, recently listed three mutual funds worth N2.17 billion on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), to ensure investment diversification.

The Tide source reports that the listed schemes are Coronation Monday Market Fund, Coronation Fixed Income Fund and Coronation Balanced Fund.

Mutual funds, otherwise known as Collective Investment Cchemes (CIS), are joint investment vehicles through which investors can pool funds and invest in chosen basket of securities under a professional management to optimise returns and reduce risks.

It is usually categorised by the class of assets that forms the primary focus of its investments. Thus, there are equity funds, money market funds, bond funds, real estate funds, ethical funds and balanced funds, among others.

Director, Coronation Asset Management, Mr Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, said at the listing that the three mutual funds would offer retail and institutional investors the opportunity to diversify their investment portfolio.

Aig-Imoukhuede said the funds offered all categories of investors three viable options in line with domestic economic and financial market conditions, an opportunity to diversify their investment portfolios.

He said that the funds would guarantee investors’ competitive yields as the business had been put together by a strong investment management team.

He stated that the money market fund would offer investors the opportunity to maximise return on their savings. According to him, the fixed income and balanced funds will provide the best opportunity to realise medium to long-term investment goals.

He said that 479 subscribers pooled Nl.65 billion through the Coronation Money Market fund; Coronation Fixed Income had 39 subscribers and yielded N315.21 million while Coronation Balanced Fund, with 64 subscribers, achieved N198.62 million.

Earlier, the chairman of Coronation Asset Management and Managing Director, Coronation Merchant Bank Group, Mr Abubakar Jimoh, described the funds-listing as “yet another milestone in the history of our company and validation of our expertise in asset management”.