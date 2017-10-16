Ex-VC Lists Gains Of Science

A former Vice Chancellor of Ignatuis Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Prof Rosemund Dienye Green-Osahogulu has identified science as a tool to attitudinal change in the society.

Prof Green-Osahogulu made the assertion while presenting the inaugural lecture with the topic, Science: “A Key to Attitudinal Changes”, held at the university’s auditorium in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

The former Vice Chancellor who is Professor of Science Education described science among other things, as a knowledge ascertained by observation and experiment, critically tested, systematised and brought under general principles adding that the term sciencing was first used in 1938 by an American anthropologist, Leslie white in his essay titled, Science Sciencing”

She indentified 25 scientific attitudes which include curiosity rationality, critical mindedness, Humility, Cooperativeness, cautiousness patience, objectivity among others as scientific qualities which a science practitioner must posses during an investigation or carrying out a research.

According to her, when science practitioners observe the various scientific attitudes enumerated, such attitudes will help them to arrive at what she called verifiable product adding that science products are subject to changes.

She decried lack of usage scientific teaching methods by science teachers in teaching students in schools and called for a departure in such teaching approach adding that the various scientific laboratories and other scientific methods should be encouraged while teaching students in schools.

She further disclosed that the teaching of science starts from home adding that parents are critical partners in the teaching of science to their children.

She averred that science should form key value in all educational endeavours as it will help to build citadels of learning based on the truth because truth is knowledge, “attitude is a little thing that “makes a big difference”, therefore, we can start exposing our pupils to these science processes and attitudes in our classrooms and it will help us catch them young because they will make the big difference in the country”. Science educator s must also work on their attitudes using the compliance strategy we will work towards moving our academic institutions state and country for ward” she stated. Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of IAUOE, Prof, Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele commended Prof Rosemund for her academic expertise adding that the lecture has ascertained her educational proficiency especially in the areas of science Education and teaching. He used the occasion to call on science teachers to be patient while carrying out their investigation adding that science was a tool for attitudinal change in the society.