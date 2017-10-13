‘This Super Eagles Will Make Us Proud’

The current crop of Super Eagles players will bring glory to Nigeria in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a former Green Eagles player says.

Adokiye Amiesimaka, a former attacking midfielder yesterday told newsmen in Lagos that the players had shown commitment to the task ahead.

“I think we are privilege to have youthful, relatively youthful, skilful and committed players. I think we have a crop of players now that should be able to do us proud.

“And most of them, apart from the goalkeeper who is also brilliant and the only homed-based player, I gathered all the others are playing in professional teams outside the country.

“And from what I have seen so far, they can hold their own and it’s important and I’m very impressed that they are all very youthful.

“Apart from the Captain who is still very good and has a lot of experience to back him up; it will be a delight to watch the team play an exciting World Cup in 2018,’’ Amiesimaka said.

Tidesports source gathered that the Super Eagles clinched the sole ticket for the 2018 Russia World Cup from CAF Group B after a 1-0 win over Chipolopolo of Zambia at Uyo.