The Scourge Of Malnutrition

In the course of the celebration of this year’s National Nutrition week, attention was drawn to frightening statistics on some health issues in the country.

At an event to commemorate the week in Abuja last week, the Minister of State, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the country is currently facing a silent national emergency – malnutrition. She revealed that Nigeria is home to the third largest number of chronically undernourished children globally with about 2.5 million children under five years affected by acute malnutrition, declaring that thousands of children would die annually if nothing significant was done to address the issues.

Similarly, at other events, some notable Nigerians like the wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara , the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, and others painted a gloomy picture of Nigeria’s growth and development with malnutrition having a devastating effect on the citizens particularly children, pregnant and breast-feeding mothers and the elderly.

They re-echoed the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report which estimates that every day, Nigeria loses about 2,300 under-fives and 145 women of child-bearing age, making the country the second largest contributor to the under-five deaths and maternal mortality rate in the world.

It is so sad that this has become the lot of the country. We are known for all wrong indices – the country with the highest number of malnutrition, highest number of out-of-school children, highest number of maternal mortality and many others. Despite all the resources claimed to have been deployed to fight the abnormalities by those in authority, the status quo still remains the same.

For instance, in 2016, the National Policy on Food and Nutrition (NPFN) was inaugurated as a 10 year blueprint for eradicating malnutrition for sustainable growth and development. The policy which was formulated by the National Committee on Food and Nutrition is aimed at reducing the proportion of people who suffer hunger and nutrition by 50% in 2025, increase exclusive breast-feeding rate from 17% in 2013 to 65% in 2025 as well as increase the percentage of children age six and above who receive appropriate complementary feeding from 10% in 2013 to 40% by 2025. Almost all the states have domesticated the policy and are said to have gone ahead to develop their specific plan of action.

The big question is, one year down the road, what has changed? Can we say there is any reduction in the percentage of children dying of malnutrition? Certainly, with the startling available records, it does not appear the policy has made significant positive impacts.

It has always been said that Nigeria has the best laws and policies in the world but unfortunately is deficient in their implementation. So year 2025 may come and go without the policy achieving its set goals unless sincere efforts are made by the leaders in that regard. A situation where 1.2 billion naira was set aside for the procurement of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food and paste for treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition in the 2017 budget and barely two months to the end of the year, the money has not been released, doesn’t show any seriousness in the fight against malnutrition. Even when the money is released, there is no guarantee that it will be channeled to the right places it is meant for. Will it not be diverted into a few pockets as has been the case over the years?

So let the right things be done. Let our leaders quit scaring us with the negative records on malnutrition in the country.

Rather they should sit up, get busy on the job and make positive changes that will reduce poverty, lack of food and high cost of food which are the major causes of malnutrition in the nation. Records show that approximately 39% of Nigerians live below poverty line and invariably children from these poor homes have been shown to be four times more likely to be malnourished than those from rich homes.

That does not mean people from rich homes cannot be malnourished if the right type of food are not adequately combined.

Again the problems of inadequate storage technology and facilities, inadequate transport and distribution should be urgently attended to as they contribute to poor food distribution system in the country which ultimately leads to food shortage.

Some analysts have also opined that channeling a lot of resources towards boosting agriculture as well as wooing young and unemployed school leavers to embrace farming through provision of lands, seedlings, mechanized infrastructure and making access to loan much easier will make a huge difference.

But all these will amount to futile effort if the growing insecurity in different parts of the country – Boko Haram, herdsmen menace, kidnapping, cult group activities, raping and other criminal acts which hinder farmers from freely carrying out their farming activities are not addressed.

However, even when the food is available, if the people lack the knowledge on how to eat right, malnutrition challenge will still be there. So the populace, especially those in the grassroots have to be made to see the need to change their feeding patterns.

Proper nutrition is a very powerful driver for every nation’s socio – economic development. Health professionals say eating a healthy, balanced diet plays a vital part in maintaining a good level of all round health and fitness.

On the other hand, poor physical growth and brain development resulting from poor nutrition in children make them not to thrive and live to their full potentials.

It, therefore, stands to reason that to save the country’s future which lies in the children and youths, collaborative effort of all government’s departments and agencies and other stakeholders is needed to stem the scourge of malnutrition.

Calista Ezeaku