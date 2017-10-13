RVHA Debunks Member’s Interrogation

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani has debunked claims by the police that it has requested to interrogate one of its members suspected to be linked to kidnapping and other crimes.

Ibani while responding to recent media report yesterday, alleging that one of its members was under interrogation, said he had not received any letter from the state police command requesting interview from the accused as provided by the law.

He explained that the law provides that before any House member is interrogated or arrested, a letter should be written to the speaker through the Detailed Police Officer (DPO) working in the Assembly.

So far, he maintained that such letter has not been received, and wondered why the media should report such without confirmation.

“As Speaker of the House, it is the standard law that when any member of the Rivers State House of Assembly is wanted or needed by any security agency for interrogation, the agency that is responsible could write through the DPO, the security personnel in the Assembly who will now inform the Speaker that a member is needed by the police or any security agency for interrogation”, he insisted.

Though the media report claimed that a member of the House was being investigated by the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Ibani submitted that no invitation letter from the police command, Commissioner of Police or any police division has sought for the release of any body.

He, however, assured that the House will support the police or any security agency to carry out its duties as far as it was done according to laid down procedures.

“We will continue to be law- abiding, and where there is request, we will not hesitate to provide the support”, he assured.

The Tide recalls that the media report had claimed that a suspected kidnapper, Justice Oti from Odisama in Ahoada-East Local Government Area, who was arrested in Bauchi State had alleged that a lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly was a member of his gang.

Oti, who was silent on the roles played by the lawmaker in his nefarious activities had claimed that he had killed people during cult reprisal attacks.

The police command had on October 9, said it had written to the Speaker for the release of the lawmaker for interrogation, but the Speaker said that the police was yet to do so, as expected by the law.