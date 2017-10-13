RSG’II Deliver On Promises – Commissioner

The Rivers State Government says it is not going to play politics with the proposed housing projects in the state even as the government promised to roll out a blueprint for housing projects for the state soon.

The Commissioner for Housing, Elder Chinedu Tasie who gave the assurance while receiving members of Government Commercial Secondary School, Ibaa’s Old Students Association urged members of the organisation to support the present administration to enable it carry out all its set goals for the benefit of the state.

The commissioner said he was totally committed and loyal to the Wike’s administration, stressing that this is to ensure more development projects for the people.

He said his doors were open to all members, irrespective of political affiliations, adding that the present administration was committed to making the state the best among equals.

Tasie commended the state governor for his commitment to the transformation of the state, explaining that the completion of housing projects for judges, service chiefs and the ongoing medical doctors quarters should be commended.

He disclosed that the state government had more plans for housing projects in the state, stressing that soon, the problems of housing would be a thing of the past for civil servants and the people.

He promised to put in his best to ensure that the Wike administration continues to receive accolades from far and wide.

He however dismissed rumours that Governor Wike was a difficult man, stating that the governor has the ability to lift the state to greater heights.

Earlier, the National Vice President of the association, Sir Major Harvest commended Governor Wike for appointing one of its members into his cabinet.

Harvest emphasised that the appointment of Tasie was accepted by all, including the opposition party, stating that this was an indication that the commissioner was a good choice, as the governor did not make a mistake.

He however urged the commissioner to continue his good works and do his best not to betray the trust of the people and the governor.