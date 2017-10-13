PH Hosts Campari’s Dare Festival,’Morrow

Campari’s Dare to Mix Festival, Nigeria’s biggest cocktail event is set to storm Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital in a very big way on Saturday October, 14th 2017.

The world renowned premium bitters and classic alcoholic drink will partner with beer brands across Nigeria to treat attendees to a memorable experience with good music from some of the country’s most talented artistes including, Campari brand ambassador, 2 Baba.

Other artistes billed to perform at the occasion include the Port Harcourt first son, Duncan Mighty, world renowned DJ, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Kelly Hansome and Harry Song. The event will also feature great comedy, existing mixology seasons, canapés and lots of other fun activities.

Campari which is currently rewarding consumers with amazing prizes in its annual Buy N Win Promo is giving fans a chance to attend the festival for free. Just walk into any Spar outlet in Port Harcourt, buy a bottle of Campari and automatically win a ticket.

A first of its kind in Nigeria, the dare to mix festival will continue to reward and celebrate consumers by creating unforgettable experience. Beer lovers will also get to experience Campari Senator, a special mix of Campari and beer.