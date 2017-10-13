Peter Okoye Signs Distribution Deal With Empire Records

Peter Okoye, formerly of P-Square, has signed a distribution deal with Empire, an American record label, music publisher and distribution company. Migos Kendrick Lamar, Busta Rhymes, Tyga and Remmy Ma are some of the American artistes who have been on the roster of Empire.

Peter, who recently parted ways with Paul made the announcement on Thursday night in an instagram post. “Thank you Lord, just had a digital distribution deal at Peter P-Square! Welcome to the# Empire Family”, Peter wrote.

Empire also announced the new deal with Peter Okoye in instagram, writing, “Welcome to the# Empire Family@ Peter P-Square. Thank you for @ KinyKanja for the introduction and partnership.

Now known as Mr P, Peter has been promoting his solo career since parting ways with his twin brother, Paul and manager/elder brother, Jude in bitter circumstances, while Paul recently disclosed that he was working on new songs Peter performed in Washington DC, October 1st, 2017.

This is not the first time P-Square will disband as a result of personal issues. The group went their separate ways in 2016, but later reunited due to pleas from their fans and stakeholders in the music industry.

In the heat of their latest disagreement, Peter has accused Jude of threatening to kill him and said he’s done with the group for good.