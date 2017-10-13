Monarch Hails Wike Over Independence Church Service

The Paramount Ruler of Rumuomasi Town and Eze Chiga Amaeli 1, HRH Eze Ezebunwo Geoffrey Adele has commended the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for being the first governor in the history of the community and since the creation of the state to have remembered the area to host an important state function like the Independence Anniversary Church Service.

It would be recalled that the State 2017 Independence Church Service was hosted by the Saint Mathias Anglican Church in Rumuomasi Town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, which also coincidentally celebrated its centenary this year.

Adele who made the commendation while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt on the sidelines of a skills acquisition training programme organised for youths by the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi said he was happy that Governor Wike was unknowingly making history when he decided to mark this year’s State Independence Church Service in the oldest church in his community for the first time.

“He is the first State Governor to mark the Independence Anniversary Church Service in my community hosted by the over 100 years old Saint Mathias Anglican Church in Rumuomasi. I am also very happy because this is happening during my reign as the Paramount Ruler, which is a sign of good things to come”, he said.

Earlier, while declaring open the skills acquisition training programme, the traditional ruler thanked Rotary Club of Trans Amadi for choosing his community for the programme, and admonished the over 200 youths including indigenes and non-indigenes resident in the area who benefited from the programme to take full advantage of the training to better their lives.

He also advised them to be punctual and hardworking throughout the duration of the training in order to benefit and empower themselves at the end of the programme.

The President of the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi had earlier informed the monarch and the participants that the best trainees, especially those who come out tops would be empowered to be on their own after the training programme.