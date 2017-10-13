INEC To Release New PVCs In Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the commission will soon release 200,000 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to the owners in Anambra State.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Solomon Soyebi who stated this assured that those registered in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration in Anambra State will soon have their PVCs ready.

Soyebi who disclosed this as guest on a breakfast television programme said the enthusiasm displayed by prospective voters indicated that there would be massive turnout in the election.

According to him,’’About 3million new voters have so far been registered nationwide’’.

“With this large number of turnout for registration, it’s an indicator that we are going to have a lot of people coming out to vote. So, logistically, we are ready”, he said.

The National Commissioner further explained other arrangements by the commission thus: “The issue of voting points in Anambra is going to come alive; we are going to be voter friendly; where we have more than 500 voters, the voting points will come alive like polling units. Of course, the electronic transmission of results will go side by side with the manual format. We want to really experiment the e-transmission just for the sake of test running.”