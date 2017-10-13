District Head Attributes Improved Mail Delivery To Good Roads

The District postal manager Port Harcourt, Mrs Funmilayo Esiri has said that Street mail delivery in Rivers State has been improved positively due to good road network in the state.

She said this during the 2017 World Post Day celebration in Port Harcourt.

Esiri noted that mail delivery personal (postmen), now handle street delivery without hindrance.

The NIPOST boss said such NIPOST smooth operation was attributable to the good work of the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike Mr Projects.

She lamented low patronage of the commission’s facilities as well as indebtedness by post office box/private mail bag renters.

According to her, lack of regular clearing of mail from boxes /bags by renters further compounded the agency’s prompt service delivery system.

The Port Harcourt, District postal manager, noted that such developments encourage mail delay.

She also appealed to its tenants and space renters to pay their debt owed the agency without further delay.

Earlier in her address, she said that the main aim of the World Post Day was to raise awareness about the role of the postal agency in everyday human lives and business.

She pointed out that the contribution of the post has shifted remarkably from monopolistic public enterprise to that of a viable competitive agency.

Meanwhile, she called on the staff to always work towards improvement of the commission, adding that the success of the new products and services of the postal agency depends on their performance and encouragement of customers loyalty through service delivery.

It would be recalled that this year’s World Post Day brought the number to 143rd years of celebration as every October 9, is set aside for the celebration.