More details have emerged as to how Tagbo Umeike died on his birthday while in company of Nigeria’s pop star, Davido.
He reportedly died after getting drunk at the birthday party attended by Davido.
Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma had accused Davido of having a hand in Tagbo’s death, but Davido denied the allegation. It was however, gathered that Davido and others were allegedly playing a drinking game when Tagbo passed out.
The report claims that the drinking game idea allegedly started with Davido who promised to give a brand new I phone 8 and N200,000 to the winner.
Tagbo who was serious about winning the huge prize took excess of the alcohol and suffered liver damage which resulted in his death.
Davido’s Crew Member, Tagbo Dies Of Drunkeness?
