Davido Wins AFRIMA Artiste Of The Year Award

Omo Baba Olowo Crooner, Davido has won big at the 2017 Africa Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMA) as he won the artiste of the year award, while his hit song ‘If’ won the song of the year award.

Davido beat Wizkid to win song of the year while Wizkid won the Best Collaboration.

Other Nigerian artistes who won big at the continental event include: Tiwa Savage Falz, Victoria Kimani, Sheyman, Timaya, Nathaniel Bassey and a host of others.

The award ceremony which was held on Sunday, October 8, at the House of Blues, Dallas, Texas was attended by top Nigerian music stars. Among those that performed at the event were famous dancer, Keffy, Scientific from Liberia, Tzy Panshak from Cameroon and much more.

Bellow is a full list of winners at the event:

– Best Male West Africa: Falz (Nigeria)

– Best Female West Africa: Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

– Best male East Africa:- Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

– Best Female East Africa: Victoria Kimani (Kenya)

– Best Male Central Africa: C4 Pedro (Angola)

– Best Female Central Africa: Nsoki (Angola)

– Best Male Southern Africa: Casspex NyoVest

– Best female Southern Africa:- Babes Wodumo

– Crossing Boundaries With music award: C4 Pedro (Angola)

– Best New Comer: Nsoki (Angola)

– Artiste of the year: Davido (Nigeria)

– Best DJ Africa: DJ Spinall (Nigeria)

– Best African DJ USA: DJ Tunez (Nigeria)

– Video of the year: Fally Ipupa: Eloko Iyo Congo

– Music producer of the year: Julz (Ghana)

– Best African Dancer: Ghetto Triplet kids

– Song of the year ‘IF’- Davido (Nigeria)

– Best Lusophone – C4 Pedro (Angola)

– Best Francophone – Fally Ipupa (Congo)

– Best Sound – Engr Shayman (Nigeria)

– Best Collabo: Wizkid Ft Chris Brown – African Bad Girl (Nigeria, USA)

– Transformational Leadership award; Engr Noah Dallaji

– Best Rap of the year: Timaya (Nigeria)

– Best Video Director- Daps (Nigeria)

– Best Male North Africa-Amr. Diab (Egypt)

– Best Gospel Artiste – Nathaniel Bassey (Nigeria)

– Best Female North Africa – Amani Swiss (Tunisia)