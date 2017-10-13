Cleric Charges Leaders On Fear Of God

The Methodist Bishop of Bori Diocese, the Rt. Rev Victor Effiom has stressed the need for leaders to lead with the fear of God.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Chairman of Kpean Governing Council in Khana Local Government Area, Mr Augustine Nwikinaka, Bishop Effiom said God is the only one who promotes people to leadership positions.

He said no one can lead successfully without the fear of God.

Bishop Effiom was in Kpean community on an Episcopal visit to Methodist Church.

He later prayed for Mr Nwikinaka, other members of the governing council as well as leaders of the community’s Youth Forum and Community Development Committee.

In his response, Mr Nwikinaka told Bishop Effiom that his visit was significant as it came when the Methodist Church, Kpean had started preparations for its centenary celebration.

Nwikinaka said Methodist Church, Kpean which will be 100 years in 2019 has contributed immensely to the spiritual and educational development of the community.