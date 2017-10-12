NMMAF Lauds Federation On Mauythai Sport Dev

President of Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF), Henry George has urged the President of Mauythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN), Comrade Egonu E. Paul not to relent in promoting and developing Mauythai in Nigeria.

George, who is also the President of Dynamite Fighting Championship (DFC) in Africa lauded the MFN President in his efforts to ensure that the sport is generally accepted and popular.

The NMMAF president made the commendation while fielding questions from journalists shortly after a joint meeting with MFN in Port Harcourt at the weekend, saying that Mauythai would be one of the most popular sports in Nigeria very soon.

“I encourage you to stand strong despite the problems facing the federation since the death of your predecessor, Prince Adedeji.We agreed that in any circumstances the value of martial Arts must be respected in all ramifications,” George said.

He equally commended him for leading a team to the just concluded National Youth Games (NYG) held in Ilorin, Kwara State and his plans to host Mauythai workshop/championship in Ogun State, soon.

Also speaking the president of MFN, Comrade Egonu E. Paul said a reminder letter has been sent to all commissioners and directors of sports councils in the country.

He used the forum to appeal to all aggrieved members of MFN to come back and make Mauythai a great sport.

“We have some aggrieved members like Samuel Nweke, Okechukwu Eluagu and Tuesday Wanjo. I am using this forum to appeal to them to come back so that we can make MFN greater in Nigeria,” Comrade Paul said.

Tonye Orabere