Stop Using Schools For Exam Fraud, RSG Warns

The Rivers State Government has warned principals of public-owned schools as well as private school owners to stop using their schools to perpetrate examination fraud in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja gave the warning while declaring open the West African Examinations Council State Committee meeting held at the Ministry of Education Auditorium in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Gogo-Jaja berated the principals of both public and private schools who encourage examination malpractices in their various schools, adding that the trend has even made some parents register their wards in preferred schools in the name of special centres.

According to him, such encouragement brings down the standard of education and instils lack of reading and commitment among students, adding that the state government -*was studying the trend for possible sanctions.

“Some parents register their children and wards into these special centres in order to make good grades. This does not encourage standard of education as the best from these children cannot be ascertained”, he added.

He used the opportunity to call for the stoppage of the act, and warned principals on the dangers of mass promotion for students, adding that such practice would not encourage competition and hard work among students.

The commissioner, however, used the occasion to commend major stakeholders who have contributed to the development of education in the state, adding that the state government was committed in providing quality education in the state.

Earlier in his address, Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Education, Mr. Dagogo Hart disclosed that the meeting was holding simultaneously in 20 states, including Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to re-appraise and evaluate the just-concluded 2017 West Africa Senior Secondary Schools Examination (WASSSE).

Hart stated that secondary schools in the state did well, according to WAEC statistics, adding that 80 per cent of candidates passed with minimum of five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

The permanent secretary attributed the success recorded to the various screening exercises and supervision carried by the ministry, and warned school principals against conniving with WAEC supervisors and invigilators to commit examination fraud.

He urged WAEC to give the Ministry the responsibility of nominating supervisors, and noted that about 140 supervisors who participated in the last WAEC examination were not teachers as their names were not found in the nominal rolls submitted to the ministry.