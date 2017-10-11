S’Eagles Get Quarter Final Target At W’Cup

Former international Seyi Olofinjana believes that Nigeria should target the quarter-finals at the 2018 World Cup.

Last Saturday, the Super Eagles became the first African team to qualify for Russia after beating Zambia 1-0.

Nigeria has reached the second round at three of their five World Cups.

“We’ve been to a few World Cups in recent years, and we need to be looking at progressing further – rather than crashing out in the early stages,” Olofinjana told newsmen in Uyo.

“I think the country should be looking at perhaps the quarter-finals,” added the former midfielder, who won over 40 caps for Nigeria before bowing out at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

Only three African teams have ever reached the last eight at a World Cup.

Cameroon were the first to achieve it in 1990, followed by Senegal in 2002 while Ghana were a missed penalty away from becoming the first African team to make the semi-finals in 2010.

Reaching the last four is the stated aim of Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick who had said that all his organisation’s efforts “are geared towards getting Nigeria to play the semi-finals in Russia.”

Olofinjana believes that Coach Gernot Rohr, who has been in the role since August 2016, can marry youth with experience in a side that made light work of a qualifying pool widely labelled the ‘Group of Death’.

Nigeria qualified with a game to spare from Group B, finishing above reigning African champions Cameroon, an Algerian squad which impressed at the 2014 World Cup and 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winners, Zambia.

The Super Eagles have reached the second round at three World Cups – 1994, 1998 and on their last appearance in Brazil three years ago.