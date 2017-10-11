RSG To Partner Medical Women On Healthcare Delivery

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its willingness to partner with the Medical Women Association and other non-governmental organisations to bring healthcare delivery to the door steps of the Rivers people.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during a thanksgiving service for the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Rivers State chapter at All Saints’ Anglican (Izon) Church, Diocese of Niger Delta North in Port Harcourt.

Banigo said the state Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike was delighted with the work the medical women were doing, especially in the area of creating awareness on the dangers of cervical and breast cancer, violence against women and children as well as their support for the protect the girl-child initiative of the deputy governor’ office.

According to Banigo, the wife of the state chief executive, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, facilitated a partnership with the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) to donate a mammography machine to the Medical Women Association.

She said the machine was located at the Churchill Primary Healthcare Centre in Port Harcourt and called on all Rivers women to avail themselves the opportunity to undergo cancer screening at a subsidised rate to save lives.

Banigo said the theme for this year’s Medical Women Association Week: Mental Health in Nigeria, Issues and Solutions” was apt considering its negative impact on society.

The deputy governor said that putting an end to drug abuse was a panacea to mental illness and called for all hands to be on deck to fight the scourge.

One of the pioneer members of the Rivers State Branch of Medical Women Association and a former president, Dr. Nnesochi Offor, had earlier said the Medical Women Association of Nigeria was an umbrella body of qualified and registered medical women and dental doctors, which was established in Nigeria in 1977 while the Rivers State branch was established in 1985.

According to Offor, the association provides quality health services for everyone but with a special emphasises for women and children, stressing that the association offers services such as immunization, counselling and cancer screening at the Medical Women Centre in Marine Base, Lane 1, Block 3, Flat 3.

The Medical Women Association is an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association and the Medical International Women Association.

In his sermon, the Vicar in charge of All Saints’ Anglican (Izon) Church, Rev Theophilus Wellington Imiepi stressed the importance of thanksgiving, which according to him, attracts more blessings to the people.