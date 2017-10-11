NACCIMA Committed To Grassroots Development – President

The President of the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Lawson says NACCIMA is committed to grassroots development and the empowerment of women locally, nationally and internationally.

The president stated this during the inauguration investiture fare ceremony of the Nigerian Association Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture Business Women Group (NAWORG) Rivers Chapter, held at the Ministry of Justice Conference Hall, State Secretariat Port Harcourt.

Mrs Iyalode Lawson who is the first female president of NACCIMA expressed her concern over the low rate of women participation in business in the state, adding that NACCIMA has been dedicated to curb the dwindling trend with specific target at the grassroot.

Lawson said NACCIMA was about helping women entrepreneurs to establish their businesses and also to execute project that would empower women, adding that the creation of NAWORG has to facilitate women participation in business with focus on the grassroots.

“For the past 12 years, NAWORG has safe guarded the interest of women in business for the promotion of trade and industry nationally and internationally” she said.

Meanwhile, she applauded the Rivers State government for the massive construction of roads which has helped business women in the state to convey their goods and services for the survival of their daily business activities in the state.

According to her “NAWORG” goals has been to identify profitable business and market opportunities for members.”

She said since the creation of NAWORG, numerous projects had been carried out in various communities in the state and that a lot of trainings and seminars have been carryout out to create awareness and to empower women.

The president pledged her support to ensure the continuous growth of NAWORG in carrying out objectives especially at the grassroots.

Dr Membere Otaji, president of the of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) while speaking at the event, pledged the support of PHCCIMA to enterprise development among Rivers women.

He said women are vast with business acumen and assured that PHCCIMA will do its best to support NAWORG women and women in general.

Enebechi Esther