Khana Communities Decry Police Extortion

Indigenes of Kaani Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have expressed dismay over the growing rate of extortion and humiliation of members of the community by suspected police officers who have laid siege and held the entire neighbourhoods to ransom.

Some indigenes of the community, who spoke with The Tide alleged that the police officers position themselves at strategic locations within the adjoining communities, and extort money from ‘Okada’ riders and other road users.

A 200-level Law student of the University of Uyo and indigene of Kaani Community, Mr. Baake Announcing Moses alleged that the officers position themselves at Taabaa junction, Kaani Town, and extort money from motorists.

He said their targets were not only commercial bus and taxi drivers, but also private car owners who were forced to part with specific amounts of money.

According to him, those who refused to pay the money were usually physically tortured, adding that the activities of the police officers had led to increase in transportation fare in the area.

An ‘Okada’ rider and victim of police extortion, Mr. Barine Kunasi said the officers had made it a point of duty to ensure that all ‘Okada’ riders comply with police extortionist activities.

“Movement in our community is now restricted. People can no longer move around freely. I have been physically tortured by the said police officers on two occasions for failing to pay them N100,” Kunasi said.

‘The government should urgently intervene and save us from further embarrassment”, he added.

The Tide gathered that the police officers came from the Mobile Police Division at Tai Local Government Headquarters, Saakpenwa, through the East-West Road to the affected communities.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Rivers State, DSP Nnamdi Omoni to comment on the issue was fruitless as at the time of filing this report.

Taneh Beemene &Precious Choko