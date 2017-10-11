Interswitch, Banks Introduce Lending Services

Interswitch, in collaboration with some banks, last Friday introduced lending services, aimed at assisting the underserved Nigerians to easily get loans.

During the unveiling in Lagos, the Divisional Chief Executive Officer for Switching and Processing, Interswitch Mr Akeem Lawal, said that the multichannel lending platform would bridge the gap between the credit providers and the customers.

Lawal said that in advanced economies, credit was a core backbone of the financial system.

He said that it was not so in Nigeria and Africa, due to difficulty of accessing the loan and the possibility of paying back the loan.

According to him, the lending services will help to solve the problems associated with getting loans.

“We started this journey three years ago, looking for how to solve lending problems in Nigeria.

“We looked across the market and saw alternative approaches designed specifically for Africa, for giving and getting loans.

“Interswitch lending service is a simpler, smarter lending platform for low-level retail lending.

“Today, we are addressing the underserved, but in the future, it will be much more,” he said.

Lawal said that historically in Nigeria, there had been long-standing gaps in availability of credit or loans to individuals and businesses within underserved demographics of the Nigerian population.

He said that these people had experienced difficulties in accessing unsecured, short-term micro-loans from financial instructions for several reasons.

According to him, Interswitch has now partnered with six banks and three innovative credit providers to address this challenge with the introduction of the Interswitch Lending Services Platform.