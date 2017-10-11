Expert Advocates Stakeholders’ Synergy On Housing

An expert in the building industry, Pedro Atubokiki has called for all stakeholders particularly in the finance sector to join hands with players in the building environment to come up with initiatives that would promote affordable housing in Nigeria.

Atubokiki, a manager in a private-owned estate management firm and member of the Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers made the call in a chat with The Tide last week in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He pointed out that there were legal and institutional impediments to affordable housing that need to be urgently addressed by key stakeholders in the industry including the National Assembly (NASS) and the government.

The estate surveyor and valuer stated that the NASS had a critical role to play in developing a legal framework that would review obsolete and archaic laws, which now militate against the progress of the real estate sector.

While commending the efforts of governments at all levels to promote the development of the industry, Atubokiki encouraged them to sustain and maintain their efforts and progress.

He charged other key players in the industry to standardise their practice so as to remain relevant and compete favourably with their counterparts on the international scene .

Tonye Nria-Dappa