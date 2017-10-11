Economic Growth: Bizman Prescribes Steady Power Supply

Steady power supply has been identified as the lasting solution to both business and economic growth.

The General Manager of Igwe Sources, Mr Kelechi Princewill said this in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Port Harcourt.

He said that part of the reason for the slow business growth in the country was the poor power supply experienced in almost major cities and towns in Nigeria.

Princewill noted that, if the government could improve the level of the megawatts generated in the country the power generating company (Gencos) a giant stride would be achieved in the business sector.

According to him, most people are idle due to lack of funds to purchase a generator set to start up their own business.

He regretted that the Nigerian Government has continued to fail its citizens on promise to enhance power generation in the country.

The business tycoon maintained that the government now used the power sector as a champaign strategy to have the masses into voting them during general elections.

He argued that it was a deliberate attempt by the leaders to keep the people under their control, to enable them continue their domination of the masses.

He said that amenities like power supply ought to be provided effortlessly, stressing that the government was not being fair to the people.

He added that steady power supply could boost the growth of business in such areas as welding, barbing frozen foods, that may spring up naturally from all corners, thereby providing employment opportunities for the unemployed.

Earlier, he has commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his vision and stance on the economic development of the state.