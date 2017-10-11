Crime Elimination: UNODC Tasks CSOs On Good Governance

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has urged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria to continue to demand good governance from leaders to address organised crimes in the country.

The UNODC outgoing Country Representative, Ms Cristina Albertin gave the advice when she appeared as a guest at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)’s forum in Abuja.

Reports say that UNODC deals in organised crimes like drug, child and human trafficking, smuggling of fire arms, economic crimes, money laundering, corruption and terrorism base on UN conventions and protocols.

ALBERTIN explained that the roles of CSOs did not stop at the prevention of crimes by raising awareness but also ensures leaders were living up to their responsibilities.

She said that CSOs must play their roles to increase transparency in governance and ensure projects captured in budget were done in accountable manner.

The outgoing country representative stated that vulnerability remained a key factor in terms of organised crime, adding that because poor people who did not see opportunities in their own countries to develop were vulnerable to such crimes.

“It is important for us to attack the vulnerability as well to tackle the challenge of organised crime,” she said.

According to her, the role of CSOs in organised crimes is also enormous, especially in prevention of human trafficking.

“In fighting human trafficking, we have to go to communities where these girls and women come from, we have to work with them because they know the girls that are living and the ones missing.