Wike, Dickson Agree To Deepen Co-operation

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Henry Seriake Dickson last Thursday agreed to deepen strategic partnership between their two sister states to enhance rapid development.

The two governors met at the Government House, Yenagoa, in the presence of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah and former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

Addressing journalists after the closed-door meeting, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated that the two states will work together to enhance development.

He said: “We will work together; we will partner together economically, politically and otherwise to develop our two states.”

The governor said that the spirit of regional cooperation will be strengthened; pointing out that new areas of cooperation will be created amongst the two states.

“This cooperation will be taken further to cover the South-South Governors Forum. We are working out fresh modalities for the growth of our states”, he stated.

Wike expressed happiness that he visited Bayelsa State to promote inter-state friendship, pointing out that the collaboration will continue to grow.

The Rivers State governor lauded Dickson for his developmental strides in Bayelsa State.

Also speaking, Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson said that they agreed to intensify consultations in the interest of the people of the two states.

He said: “we have agreed to intensify these consultations in the interest of our people and in the interest of the Niger Delta region”.