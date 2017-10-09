UNITAR, Community Partner On Human Capital Dev

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and Igbu Upata people in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State are working out partnership programmes towards ensuring massive human capital development for the people of Igbu Upata.

Speaking when the Eze Igbu Upata monarch, Eze Felix E Otuwarikpo visited him in his office, UNITAR’s country head, Dr Lawrence Boms said that the organisation is committed towards adding value to the lives of the people.

“We will partner with Upata people to develop strategic engagement programmes which are aimed at working out suitable partnership with the Upata people,” Boms said.

According to him, “the proposed partnership will help in the training of the people to enable them have gainful employment, assuring that he would liaise with other UN agencies for support”.

He, however, regretted the violence that rocked the Orashi Region including the Igbu upata recently and the attendant loss of lives. Against that background, he said it has become imperative fashion out courageous and timely responses to the different human capital needs of the young people in the area.

Boms described Eze Otuwarikpo as a dynamic personality and a working King whose reign will witness tremendous growth and promised to collaborate with the traditional leadership to train and intergrate the Igbu Upata youths into various skills. Earlier, the Igbu Upata monarch, who attended the meeting with Eze Kelvin Anugwo, Eze Ede Upata, Chief Ngozi Otogwu, Eze Nweula Okporowo, High Chief Lucky Edi and Comrade Chiemela Agbo, Upata II Youth President, had emphasised the need to drive the course of change that would enhance growth and development in the area and in Ekpeye in general.

Jane Francis Chibundu & Ima-Obong Udofia