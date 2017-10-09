Tricycle Operators Task Enugu On Street Lights

Some commercial tricycle operators in Enugu have appealed to the state government to repair the non-functional street lights in the state capital so as to revive night life in the city.

The operators, who made the appeal in separate interviews with newsmen in Enugu said the replacement of the moribund streetlights would check the activities of criminals.

They said that lack of streetlights in Enugu metropolis had hampered night life and hospitality businesses, including transportation.

Mr Mike Asogwa who plies the Agbani Road route, told journalist that in the past, the constant streetlight along the route made it possible for him to operate till 11 p.m. daily.

“But today I close work at 7 p.m. The reduction in the time of business has reduced the amount of money I make daily.

“The number of those that engage us on charter increases as the day gradually gets dark.

“Now, I go home with about N1,800 in a day instead of about N3,000 I made when the lights were functional,’’ Asogwa said.

An operator in Uwani area, Mr Tony Onyeji, said that the absence of streetlights in the city at night caused fear in commuters.

Onyeji added that most busy places in the state capital had become dull because of lack of streetlights.

He appealed to the state government to take necessary steps toward repairing the lights in the area so that businesses could flourish.

“The government should strive to ensure human activities and businesses round the clock in Enugu,’’ he said.

Mr Chuka Buchi who operates in Zik’s Ave.-Obiagu axis said that with functional streetlights, miscreants would no longer lurk around the area.

“Streetlights will help make Enugu the most secured city as light drives away evil and ugly incidents,” he said.