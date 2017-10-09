Traders Urge Govt To Check Flooding At Mile I Market

Traders at the Mile I Market in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area have called on the Rivers State Government to come to their aid by ensuring that the incessant flooding in the market is checked.

A cross section of traders who spoke to The Tide in an interview particularly called on the Rivers State Ministry of Environment to carry out regular desilting of drainages around the market to ensure the free flow of water in the market.

They also condemned the attitudes of some traders who dump refuse into the drainage and called on such traders to desist in their own interest.

Speaking with The Tide, Michael Ejuoju said that the traders are ready to assist the government to ensure regular desitting of drainages.

He said that the incessant flooding of the market is posing serious challenge to the traders.

Also speaking, Mrs. Alice Akarole, another trader warned traders against dumping their waste into the gutters, adding that the situation brings about the blockage of the drainage thereby resulting to flooding, adding that there are waste bins around the market that can be properly utilized in dumping of refuse.

Another trader, who gave his name has Mr. Godwin Chukwudi also recommended the governemnt for introducing the Thursday weekly sanitation exercise, stressing that the exercise has helped the traders to clean up the market.

For Mrs Blessing Etim, the weekly exercise has been very effective and the market is now becoming very neat.

Ima-Obong Udofia, Ezemonye Stephen & Ini-obong Umoh