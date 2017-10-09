Traders Urge Govt To Check Flooding At Mile I Market

By The Tide
158

Traders at the Mile I Market in Port Harcourt City Local Government  Area have  called on the  Rivers State Government to come to their  aid by ensuring that the incessant  flooding in the market is checked.
A cross section of traders who spoke to The Tide in an interview particularly called on the Rivers State Ministry of  Environment to carry out  regular desilting  of drainages  around  the market to ensure the free flow of water in the market.
They also condemned  the attitudes  of some traders  who dump refuse into the  drainage  and called on such traders  to desist   in their own  interest.
Speaking with The Tide, Michael  Ejuoju said that the   traders are ready to assist  the government to  ensure  regular desitting of drainages.
He said that the incessant  flooding of the market is posing serious challenge  to the  traders.
Also speaking, Mrs. Alice Akarole, another  trader warned traders against dumping their waste into the gutters,  adding that the situation  brings  about the blockage of the drainage thereby resulting to flooding, adding that there are waste bins around the market  that can  be  properly utilized  in dumping of refuse.
Another trader, who gave his name has Mr. Godwin  Chukwudi  also recommended the governemnt for introducing  the Thursday  weekly sanitation exercise, stressing that the exercise has helped  the traders to clean up the market.
For Mrs Blessing Etim, the weekly exercise has been very effective and the market is now becoming very neat.

Ima-Obong Udofia, Ezemonye Stephen & Ini-obong Umoh

