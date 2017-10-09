The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo has congratulated the Super Eagles for qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The Super Eagles qualified for the 6th World Cup appearance with a match to spare after beating Zambia by a lone goal in a feisty encounter in Uyo.
Sirawoo commended the players for their doggedness and determination to hoist Nigeria’s flag at the Mundial.
He also lauded the Federal Government, Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Federal Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Akwa Ibom State Government, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, sports writers and Nigerians for their belief in the Super Eagles.
While urging the Federal Government to monitor strictly the team’s preparation for the World Cup in Russia, the SWAN boss however, called for immediate commencement of processes, saying the country has the players to make appreciable impact if well harnessed and prepared for the task ahead.
SWAN President Hails Super Eagles
