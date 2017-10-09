RSG Raises Concern Over Monkeypox Outbreak

The Rivers State Government has confirmed the outbreak of three suspected cases of monkey pox disease in Port Harcourt.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Chike Princewill announced this last Friday while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health explained that the three cases were discovered last Thursday night in Rumoulumeni, Eneka and Psychiatric Road area of Rumuigbo, all in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He said that further investigations to ascertain the status of the virus cases were ongoing.

Princewill called on medical doctors and health workers in the various health institutions in the state to be on the alert, and report any suspected cases of Monkeypox disease to government officials for prompt action.

The commissioner charged residents of the state to be calm and go about their normal businesses as government was doing everything possible to bring the situation under control.

Similarly, the Akwa Ibom State Government has confirmed the outbreak of the disease in the state.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, who confirmed the spread of the disease said that one case of Monkeypox has been detected in the state.

Udoh added that two other suspected cases were under investigation.

It would be recalled that the first set of cases of Monkeypox had hit Bayelsa State last week, with the state government confirming that 11 persons, including a medical doctor had been quarantined.

The government also admitted that more 43 persons, who had contact with those already infected with the virus, have been placed under observation to avoid possible spread.