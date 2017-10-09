RSG Mulls PPP To Fast-Track Dev

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated his leadership’s preparedness to partner with the private sector to fast-track the Hon. Enemi Alabo George, economic development of the state.

The Governor said this during the 33rd Annual General Meeting Public Lecture of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Port Harcourt over the weekend with the theme, “Beyond Recession: Positioning the Business for the Future”.

Governor Wike who was represented by Chairman, House Committee on Commerce and Industry, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, said the state was ready to set a platform and allow the private sector to drive the process in an interface.

He noted that the public sector cannot strive effectively without the private sector which necessitated the robust infrastructural development done by his administration in the first two years.

Hon. George said that government had taken steps to address tax issues and different tariff paid by companies, business men and women in the state. He warned the public against becoming a prey in the hands of the tauts.

“Rivers State Internal Revenue is re-organised and manned by professionals and is still undergoing restructuring to enable people pay their taxes and print receipts through their phones in few weeks time”, he said.

The House Committee Chairman called on the business community to change their bad narratives concerning the state, adding that these wrong stories affect foreigners who plan to do with the state.

Delivering the lecture on the above mentioned theme, the guest speaker, and Senior Vice President Centre for Value Leadership Mr. Rasheed Adegbenro, said that Nigeria entered into recession as a result of administrative failures.

Adegbenro noted that leaders’ over-dependence on oil for more than 50 years, refusal to diversify, lack of discipline in managing the economy among others, were the root causes of recession.

He said that government should be ready to give support to the domestic economy, as private sector crash would also crash the economy, adding the need for Nigerians to borrow idea from global world to be totally free from recession.

The President of Manufacturers Association of Nigerian (MAN), Dr Frank Jacobs commended the governor for the steps taken to support the association and private sector, especially in the area of tax harmonisation.

He called on the governor to take action on the repair of Eleme road to help the flow of business along that axis. Jacobs also noted the need to address the challenges of manufacturers in the state.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chairman of MAN, Rivers/Bayelsa State, Prince (Hon.) Charles Beke (JP) said that the choice of the theme was necessitated by prevailing economic situation and the need to prepare for the realities ahead after the recession.

“It is heart warming that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated recently that Nigeria is gradually existing recession. We regard this as good news but it calls for concerted efforts on the part of government and business organisations to work hard to fully exit recession in the nearest future”, he said.

Lilian Peters & Mirian Obusele