RSG Lauds RSU, Students’ Relationship

The Rivers State Government has expressed happiness over the synergy that exists between the management and students of the State- owned Rivers State University in recent times.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon Emmanuel Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) made the commendation during the inauguration of the new executive of the Students Union Government (SUG) at the university’s auditorium in Port Harcourt over the weekend.

The State Attorney-General who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Florence Fiberesima attributed the peaceful atmosphere witnessed in the institution in recent times to the harmonious relationship existing between the management and the students.

Aguma expressed satisfaction with the rising profile of the institution among other universities in the country and lauded the authorities for the introduction of e-voting during the just concluded students election.

The commissioner while thanking the students for the various feats achieved in the school warned them against disobiedience of law and order in the school and the state at large.

Earlier in his address at the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of RSU, Prof Blessing Didia used the opportunity to thank the electoral committee led by the Director of Students Affairs, Dr Zep Obipi for ensuring a free and fair poll during the election.

Didia promised that the university management under his watch will continue to remain neutral during SUG elections and charged the new students leadership to be focused and desist from acts capable of disrupting the relative peace in the university.

In their various speeches, the new SUG President, Comrade Bestman Azunwo and the out-gone President, Comrade Alabi Daminabo commended the Vice Chancellor for his commitment to the development of the institution even as they pledged to assist the management in promoting peace in the university.

The climax of the event was the unveiling of the amended SUG Constitution as well as the administration of oath of office to the Students Union Government officials.

Akujobi Amadi & Iniobong Umoh