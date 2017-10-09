Obuah Lauds Wike’s Prudent Resource Management

The Paramount Ruler of Go-Round Community nationwide and Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has described Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as a divine gift to the state and prudent manager of resources.

Obuah, who stated this while speaking at the annual Interactive/Cultural Fiesta organized by Go-Round Community, Mba and Chief Mike Elechi Support Groups at the Vintage Farms and Products Limited, Elele, last Friday, said the governor was doggedly steering the ship of Rivers State on the right path despite the current economic recession in the country.

The Go-Round Community leader, who is also chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, said Rivers people would continue to admire Wike because of what he called, “his uncanny wisdom in resource management”.

He noted that Wike’s success in governance lies in the fact that he has not come, as he put it, to steal, like his predecessor did.

“Governor Wike has not come to explore and impact as others are doing. He has used the little resources at his disposal to impact on the society, and that is why he has been referred to as ‘Mr. Projects’.

“That is why we continue to stress that if you put a righteous man in authority, the people will always rejoice. Rivers people are rejoicing because Nyesom Wike is in authority”, Obuah, who is popularly called ‘Mba Anabara Agu 1 of Orashi Region’, said.

Obuah, who is also the sole administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) said the best way to reciprocate the good gestures of the state governor was to give him maximum support which would spur him to more action.

He described the Go-Round, Mba and Chief Mike Elechi Cultural Festival as a humble contribution towards promoting the rich cultures of Rivers State, adding that the carnival was always anchored on traditional dancing, wrestling and showcasing native dressing.

With 21 cannon salutes to herald Obuah’s arrival with his entourage into the arena, the cultural competition brought out the best of displays from over 20 groups across the state.

After a scintillating performance by Happiness Entertainment Group of Port Harcourt, the ladies who emerged overall best, ran away with the biggest prize of N500,000.00.

The second best group, Pharaohs Cultural Troupe from Isiokpo, received a cash reward of N300,000.00 while Destiny Group, who trilled the audience with their rendition using acoustic xylophone, finished third and smiled home with N200,000.00.

The wrestling contest provided the highlight of the event as four groups vied for the N500,000.00 cash prize.

With the famous Hon. Ayala National Wrestling Group squaring up against three others, spectators who included commissioners, special advisers, Rivers State House of Assembly members and other dignitaries got a full doze of raw traditional wrestling.

It was a case of the biblical David and Goliath as pint-sized, Bayelsa-born Amas Daniel stunned the ‘great’ Ikwerre Amateur champion, Increase Aso Akelechi with an unbelievable throw that saw his back flattened on the ground.

He went home with N300,000 while Aso got N200,000.00.

The third prize of N100,000.00 went to Progress Godswill Benson, a student of University of Port Harcourt.

There was also a mouth-watering cash splash to various groups who participated in the rally session.

Earlier in his address, Obua Weze III and Eze Nkwe Mmegbe of Omenele, Sir Mike Elechi, said he was driven by what he called a synergy of purpose with the Paramount Ruler of Go-Round Community, Bro. Felix Obuah to organize the event in order to share knowledge with friends, party members and community leaders in the two LGAs of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Ikwerre.

“Our choice of business environment is a plus to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s (Mr. Project) quest to evenly develop the state.

“Rather than operating from Port Harcourt, Abuja or Lagos, we decided to add value to our local government and our local people”, he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the occasion, Chief David Briggs said the event was most significant as it makes a bold attempt to revive the ailing culture of the people.

“In dancing, dressing and even the way our people speak, suggest a depreciation of cultures. I thank God for what Mba Anabara Agu and Chief Mike Elechi are doing to reawaken the cultural importance of our people”, he said, and urged others to emulate them.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs Oniyide said culture brings love, togetherness and happiness, adding that these values were what Governor Nyesom Wike was pursuing with vigour to bring peace and development to people of the state.

She said it was for that reason that the ministry has, in conjunction with the sponsors of the event, packaged the Go-Round Community, Mba and Chief Mike Elechi Cultural Festival, assuring that the state government would continue to partner with similar organizations to sustain the cultural legacies of our forefathers.