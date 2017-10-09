Obiano Attributes Achievements To Improved Security

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has attributed his administration’s successes to improved security occasioned by good working relationship between his government and security agencies in the state.

Obiano said in Awka while addressing students of the Naval War College, Ubima, Rivers, who were on a one-week study tour of Anambra.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, the governor described the choice of Anambra as the first state to be visited by the naval college team as a welcome development.

The governor thanked the Nigerian Navy for its imputes into the Security Joint Taskforce team in the state.

Obiano noted the inter-connectivity between good security and development, saying because of improved security, the state had achieved a lot.

He assured the visitors of safety during the upcoming November 18, gubernatorial election in the state and congratulated the participants of the first course of the Naval College on their exploits.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Naval College, Rear Admiral T.C. Udofia, congratulated the governor on his successes, especially in the area of provision of security.

He explained that the choice of the state was necessitated by the level of peace and development being recorded by the administration.

Udofia expressed hope that the outcome of the study tour would add value to the initiative of the state government in maritime and general security.

The study tour has as its theme “Combating Maritime Challenges towards Socio-economic Development.”

The students presented awards of excellence to Gov. Obiano and his deputy.