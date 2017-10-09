NIPOST Inaugurates Online Postal, Money Order, Today

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) says it will inaugurate an online Postal and Money Order as part of activities to commemorate the World Post Day coming up on October 9.

According to a statement by Mr Franklin Alao, the General Manager, Corporate Communications of NIPOST in Abuja, portal is aimed at bringing postal service at par with best global practices.

He said that NIPOST was taking advantage of the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) era to introduce into its operations a number of innovative products that would change the face of postal service in the country.

Alao said that the online postal and money order alongside other products were slated to be inaugurated at the event, which signalled a number of events lined up by the organisation to re-launch itself back into the public consciousness.

The Tide reports that the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the world postal body sets aside every October 9 as the world postal body.

It is a day where its members all over the world review postal activities in each country annually with a view to celebrating achievements and set new objectives and strategies for enhanced postal service.