Lawmakers Return, Condemn State Of Federal Infrastructure

The poor state of federal infrastructure dominated debate in the State House of Assembly during the week under review. Shortly after welcoming the legislators back from their one-month recess, the Speaker, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani commended the legislators for responding to the call to service after a long rest.

He said, “we are in the 3rd session of the 8th Assembly. We started well and we will continue to move good motions and make laws that will serve the interest of our state”.

Rt Hon. Ibani underscored the need for effective representation, assuring that, “we will continue to support the state government to ensure our people enjoy the dividends of democracy”.

A motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Martins Amaewhule sparked off series of supporting motions from both the ruling party and those in the opposition.

Hon. Amaewhule commenced his motion thus: “Mr Speaker and my distinguished colleagues, it’s with a heavy heart that I bring this motion to condemn the deliberate neglect of federal roads in Rivers State by the Federal Government of Nigeria to your notice”.

The majority leader while drawing the attention of the lawmakers to the deplorable state of most federal roads in the state described the situation as “deliberate neglect” of a major oil revenue earning state.

The motions that trailed Amaewhule’s speech not only pushed for equitable attention and action from the federal government, but the lawmakers also called on the federal authorities to refund the state monies already expended in maintaining and constructing federal roads since the erstwhile administration totalling about N106 billion, according to member representing Eleme Constituency, Hon. Josiah John Olu.

Hon. Olu averred that, “the prayer should be to the federal government to reimburse the state on funds spent on maintaining federal roads”.

The supporting motion drew more support from member representing Bonny Constituency, Hon. Abinye Pepple, Michael Chinda, representing Obio/Akpor II, Tekene Granville representing Asari-Toru I, among others.

Shorty after the motion and approval of a petition to the National Assembly on the state of federal roads, the House quickly commenced screening of caretaker committee members of Degema Local Government Area.

Though Majority Leader, Hon. Amaewhule had introduced the matter for onward admittance of the CTC nominees onto the floor of the House, member representing Degema State Constituency, Hon Farah Dagogo commended the state governor for selecting what he described as committed and experienced hands to oversee the affairs of Degema Local Government Area.

Hon. Dagogo urged member to approve the nominees based on their recognition and experience and assured that they (nominees) will give in their best in the service of their area.

The prayer sought by Hon. Farah Dagogo was supported by Hon. Pepple and Hon. Olu and was generally endorsed by other members.

Speaker of the House urged the Clerk to convey their approval to the governor. He had earlier concluded the first reading of the bill seeking to amend the Kenule Saro Wiwa Polytechnic law. The bill awaits second reading when next the House sits.