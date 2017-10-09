JUSUN Applauds Govt Over Judiciary Autonomy

The Enugu State branch of Judiciary Staff Workers Union (JUSUN) says it is pleased with the efforts of the state government in achieving total autonomy of the judiciary in the state.

The Chairman of JUSUN in the state, Mr Chinedu Mba said this in Enugu during a solidarity visit on the governor of the state by members of the union.

Mba said that the state government had shown commitment with the attainment of the agreement it reached with the union, noting government had started partial implementation of the agreement.

He said that the JUSUN salary structure which he said was one of the most contentious issues had attained 50 per cent implementation, adding that the judiciary now paid its staff.

“We have come to identify with and thank you for the efforts initiated to improve the working conditions of an average worker in the state.

“You have ensured prompt payment of workers’ salary and enhancement of the existing workers’ pay structure which you did for judiciary workers,” he said.

Mba also said the governor enhanced industrial relations with human face by his humane actions.

He said that though the governor had done much to improve the life of workers “the struggle still continues in different facets of workers’ life”.

Responding, Goveror Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said that he was committed to ensuring that all sectors of the state got what was due to them.

Ugwuanyi said that his administration would continue to identify with workers and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

“Everything we are doing is your right, just that the circumstances we see ourselves made things to be like this.

“However, things are improving and it will still affect you positively,” he said.

The governor said that he would not forget the honour accorded him by members of the union when he resumed as governor in 2015.

“When I assumed as governor, your union was on strike but you respected me and called it off. Our discussions shall continue. Let us work as a family,” he said.

Ugwuanyi said that his administration would continue to solicit for prayers from residents of the state for God to continually guide their actions.

The Tide source reports that the high point of the solidarity visit was the presentation of a brand new 18-seater bus to the union by the governor.