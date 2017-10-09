Insecurity: IGP Solicits Cooperation Of Nigerians

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has reiterated his call for the cooperation of Nigerians in order to tackle the insecurity challenge in the country.

Idris made the call in his address of welcome during the public lecture on security with the theme “Insecurity: Socio-Economic Impacts and Conflict Resolution Perspectives,” last Tuesday in Uyo.

He said that the police and all security agencies would need the support of the South-South people and all Nigerians to curb the menace of insecurity and bring development to the country.

He said that the lecture, organised for stakeholders in the South-South, was the second in the series to be held across the six geo-political zones to find solutions to security challenges confronting the nation.

“I want to assure you that the Police, under my watch, is committed to defeating all security challenges confronting our dear country; but we cannot do it alone.

“We need the support of the South-South people and that of all Nigerians.

“It is my belief that these lecture series will assist the Police in understanding the different security challenges in the various geo-political zones.

“It will help in articulating solutions and strategies to tackle them, using the ideas gathered to formulate lasting strategies and solutions to the challenges.”

He said that the theme of the lecture was germane as it would afford the Police an opportunity to critique the impact of insecurity on the socio-economic development of the country.

The Inspector-General of Police urged Niger Delta youths not to resort to militancy and criminality as a way of resolving their grievances but constantly engage the government through legitimate channels to resolve issues.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Usani Uguru Usani, identified cultism among the youths as a threat to national security.

He said that insecurity was the greatest threat to the country’s socio-economic development, calling on all Nigerians to take the issue of security as a personal business.