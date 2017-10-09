Group Decries Destruction Of Crops In Rivers …Seeks RSG’s Intervention

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been called upon to use his good offices and address the issue of herdsmen and cattle destruction of farm crops in some parts of the state.

A group of women under the umbrella body of Ogbotu Women Meeting in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area made the call recently at a reception held in honour of Hon Samuel Nwanosike.

The group, which read a statement via its scribe, Mrs Eunice Ichem said that the call has become imperative after considering the level of wanton destruction to their crops by herdsmen and their cattle.

She was of the view that only the Governor’s Office could handle such threat to their livelihood due to the gravity and importance of the matter.

Ichem pointed out that if the trend is not urgently checked, it could lead to food shortage in the area.

She reasoned that since the people are predominately farmers, it would be worthwhile to project their efforts.

She also said the call is imperative due to the open display of arms by the herdsmen, adding that women of Omagwa now live in fear.

On why they decided to honour Hon. Nwanosike, she said that he had aided them in diverse ways including the procurement of multi-million naira farm land for over 500 women in the community.

Earlier, the chairperson of the group, Mrs Eunice Onyegbule poured praises on their benefactor over the empowerment of women in the area and beyond.

She noted that such gestures were rare, especially in this era of economic hardship.