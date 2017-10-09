Group Decries Destruction Of Crops In Rivers …Seeks RSG’s Intervention

By King Onunwor -
166

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike  has been called upon to use his good offices and address the issue of herdsmen and cattle destruction of  farm crops in some parts of the state.
A group  of women under the umbrella body of  Ogbotu Women Meeting in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area made the call recently at a reception  held in  honour of Hon Samuel Nwanosike.
The group, which read a statement  via its  scribe,  Mrs Eunice Ichem said that the call has become imperative after considering the level of wanton destruction to their crops by herdsmen  and their cattle.
She was of the view that  only the  Governor’s Office could handle  such  threat to their livelihood  due to  the gravity and importance of the matter.
Ichem pointed out that if the trend is not urgently checked,  it  could  lead to  food shortage in the area.
She reasoned that since the people are predominately farmers, it would be worthwhile to project their efforts.
She also said  the call is imperative due to the open display of arms by the  herdsmen,  adding that women of  Omagwa now live in  fear.
On why they decided to honour  Hon. Nwanosike, she said that  he had aided  them in diverse ways including  the procurement of multi-million naira farm land for over 500  women in the community.
Earlier, the chairperson  of the group,  Mrs  Eunice  Onyegbule  poured praises on their  benefactor over the empowerment of women  in the area and beyond.
She noted that such gestures were rare,  especially  in this era of  economic  hardship.

