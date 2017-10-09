Gov Tasks NNPC On Petroleum Products’ Prices

By The Tide -
0
315

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says market forces should be allowed to  determine the prices  of petroleum products.
The governor said this recently in Ibadan while receiving a  delegation of  the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) led by its Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru.
The Tide source reports that Baru was in Ibadan for the  inauguration of the NNPC  depot in the Oyo State capital.
Ajimobi also urged  NNPC to look for ways of engaging private investors in partnership, particularly in the area of  setting up  refinery.
The governor, who commended NNPC for its achievements  in its retail business, requested for the construction of more outlets in the state.
“Oyo State is one of the most cosmopolitan states in Nigeria with a large population.
“ We all know that such a state would no doubt be among the largest consumers of petroleum products.
“NNPC should open more outlets, particularly in Ibadan,  and be more competitive. You can even allow state governments to register for allocations,’’ he said.
He said that the NNPC depot in Ibadan had  stopped working since the 1990s, adding that this  had led to shortage in the supply of petroleum products to the state.
Ajimobi said that his administration had given some patrol vans to security agencies used in monitoring pipelines against acts of  vandalism.
Earlier, Baru said he was in the state for the inauguration of the depot that had not been functioning in the last 20 years.
He said many pipeline  network had  been restored across the country.
“ We have lost lot of products and human lives to vandalism. We have embarked on the ongoing restoration of the pipelines in line with the APC-led administration in the country.
“President Muhammadu Buhari  gave us orders and support to achieve all these and I am confident that we will deliver,’’ he said.
He called on the governor to assist NNPC in sensitising  residents  on the dangers inherent  in  pipeline vandalism.
“As a political class, you are more closer to the grassroots. We are appealing to you to help us enlighten our people on the dangers,” he said.
The Tide learnt that Baru, however,  declined  comments  on the allegations leveled against him by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, when approached by newsmen.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR