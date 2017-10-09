Ghana Lodges Protest After 0-0 Draw In Uganda

A controversial end to Uganda’s 0-0 draw at home to Ghana in Group E of World Cup qualifying has led to the Black Stars lodging a protest with Fifa over refereeing decisions during the match.

Ghana had a goal from Raphael Dwamena ruled out for offside in stoppage time, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced it had launched an official protest.

“The GFA filed the protest to Fifa, immediately after the match at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala,” Ghana’s FA statement said.

“Mr Bennett [referee] and assistants denied Ghana a perfect goal in the 93rd minute with television replays showing that it was a perfect goal.

“The referee also denied Ghana a penalty earlier in the second half when Ghana midfielder Frank Acheampong was brought down in the box.

“These and several other decisions by the match officials have left the GFA with no option than to ask Fifa to examine their performances,” the statement added.

The 0-0 draw virtually ends Ghana’s hopes of reaching Russia, although Uganda hoped that Congo Brazzaville defeated Egypt yesterday to keep their own hopes alive.

A victory for the Pharoahs against Congo in Alexandria will put Egypt through with one match remaining.

Only the five group winners will qualify for Russia 2018 from Africa.

In a tense finish to the match in Kampala, Uganda striker Emmanuel Okwi had a shot from long-range saved.

But it was the disallowed goal which stole the headlines, as Ghana players surrounded the match officials after the final whistle, leaving Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah baffled.

“I think it was a good goal because the goalkeeper punched back the ball,” said Appiah after the match.

As for the Cranes coach Moses Basena, he said he was disappointed they failed to collect three points.