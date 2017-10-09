FIFA Bans E’Guinea From 2019 Women’s World Cup

Equatorial Guinea has been expelled from the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France for fielding 10 ineligible players and using forged documents.

The Brazilian-born players all took part in qualifying for the 2016 Olympic women’s tournament in Rio.

The latest sanctions come on top of their ban from competing at the 2020 Olympics, which was issued last year.

Fifa has also imposed a fine of $102,000 (£77,700) on the country’s football association.

An investigation by the world governing body found that the 10 players were “not eligible to play for the representative team of Equatorial Guinea”.

Two more players, Muriel Linda Mendoua Abessolo and Francisca Angue Ondo Asangono, were given 10-match bans after being found to have used forged and falsified documents.

As well as missing the 2019 Women’s World Cup and the following year’s Olympics, Equatorial Guinea were due to be banned from the next two Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2018 and 2020.

The initial ban from the Olympics, announced in April 2016, came after Fifa found that Camila Maria do Carmo Nobre de Oliveira used forged documents in the preliminary competition of the 2016 games.

She was discovered with two passports with different birth dates and two birth certificates showing different parental information.

In 2016, De Oliveira also played in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying against Mali, who later made an official complaint which led to the Confederation of African Football’s Nations Cup ban.